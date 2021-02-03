The Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik concert in Dubai has been postponed according to an update by organisers.
The Bollywood singing stars of the 90s were scheduled to perform at a Valentine special on February 12 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Organisers of the event issued a statement confirming the delay, while adding: “The new dates will be announced in due course.”
Ticket holders have been informed to contact Book My Show for refunds.
The two playback singers ruled the Bollywood music charts in the 90s. While Sanu is best remembered for his hit numbers including ‘Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hain’ from the film ‘Barsaat’ and ‘Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain’ from ‘Pardes’ and ‘Saanson Ki Zaroorat’ from ‘Aashiqui’, Yagnik is known for tracks including ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ from ‘Mohra’, ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ from ‘Khalnayak’ and ‘Ae Mere Hamsafar’ from ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’.