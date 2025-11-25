Celina Jaitly accuses husband Peter Haag of domestic violence and abuse; seeks Rs500 milllion compensation

Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress claims she was physically and verbally abused
Dubai: In a significant development, actress Celina Jaitly has accused her Austrian husband, Peter Haag, of domestic violence, cruelty, manipulation, and emotional, physical, sexual, and verbal abuse. The couple, married since 2011, are now headed for divorce.
According to reports, Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint before the Judicial Magistrate First Class at the Andheri Court in Mumbai. In her application, submitted through the law firm Karanjwala & Co., she alleges that Haag subjected her to years of abuse during their 14-year marriage.
The matter was heard on Tuesday by Judicial Magistrate S. C. Tadye, who issued a notice to Haag and adjourned the case to December 12, 2025.
In her plea, Jaitly states that she was forced to flee their home in Austria due to the severity of the abuse and return to India. She also claims Haag barred her from working after marriage. She describes him as “a narcissistic, self-absorbed individual with a short temper and alcoholic tendencies,” and cites several alleged incidents of physical and verbal violence.
The plea notes that Haag had initiated divorce proceedings in August 2025 in an Austrian court. In response, Jaitly is seeking ₹50 crore in compensation and an additional ₹10 lakh per month in maintenance. She also requests access to her three children, who are currently living with their father in Austria.
Jaitly and Haag married in Austria in 2011. The couple welcomed twin sons, Winston and Viraaj, in March 2012. In 2017, they became parents to another set of twin boys, Arthur and Shamsher. Tragically, Shamsher passed away shortly after birth due to a hypoplastic heart condition.
