GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Celina Jaitly files for divorce from Peter Haag, accused him of domestic violence, verbal abuse

Her post announcing the split opened with two striking hashtags: #courage and #divorce

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Celina Jaitly opens up about battling cholestasis and other medical conditions during pregnancy
Celina Jaitly opens up about battling cholestasis and other medical conditions during pregnancy

Dubai: Actress Celina Jaitly has moved to end her marriage with Austrian hotelier and entrepreneur Peter Haag, following a domestic violence complaint filed earlier this week.

After news of her legal action broke, Jaitly took to Instagram to share an emotional statement, accompanied by her photograph. Her post opened with two striking hashtags: #courage #divorce.

“In the middle of the strongest, most turbulent storm of my life, I never imagined I would be fighting alone—without any parents, without any support system,” she wrote.

“I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested: my parents, my brother, my children, and the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, and bear every trouble with me.”

The former Miss India expressed deep anguish over the breakdown of trust and support, noting that those she relied on had walked away.

“I am a soldier’s daughter. Raised on courage, discipline, grit, resilience, fire and faith,” she continued.

“I have been taught to get up when the world wants me to fall, to fight when my heart is breaking, to show no mercy when I have been wronged, to survive even when it feels impossible.”

Confirming her legal action, Jaitly stated that she has filed a divorce petition against Haag as well as a domestic violence complaint over what she described as “atrocities and abandonment.”

She stressed that her current priorities are protecting her dignity, seeking justice, and fighting for the love and welfare of her children.

Due to ongoing proceedings, the actress said she is legally restricted from discussing the matter publicly and directed media queries to her legal team.

She ended her post on a determined note:

“Here is to the year that will not break me. Here is to the year I rise higher than the storm. Here is to the year I reclaim everything that was taken from me.”


Known for her roles in No Entry, Golmaal Returns, Thank You, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Jaitly has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, making headlines primarily for personal milestones. She married Peter Haag in Austria in 2011. The couple welcomed twin sons in March 2012 and became parents to another set of twins in 2017. Tragically, one of their newborns passed away shortly after birth due to a hypoplastic heart condition.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywood

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Resident hands over wild serval cat to Dubai Police

Resident hands over wild serval cat to Dubai Police

2m read
Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly accuses husband of domestic violence

2m read
The legal framework, enforcement procedures, and practical advice for recovering delayed end-of-service benefits

What are your options if UAE gratuity is delayed?

6m read
Pope Leo XIV leads a mass for the canonization of seven new Saints at St Peter's square in The Vatican, on October 19, 2025.

Ex-Satanic priest among 7 new saints created by Pope

3m read