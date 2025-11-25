Celina Jaitly files for divorce from Peter Haag, accused him of domestic violence, verbal abuse

“I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested: my parents, my brother, my children, and the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, and bear every trouble with me.”

Known for her roles in No Entry, Golmaal Returns, Thank You, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Jaitly has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, making headlines primarily for personal milestones. She married Peter Haag in Austria in 2011. The couple welcomed twin sons in March 2012 and became parents to another set of twins in 2017. Tragically, one of their newborns passed away shortly after birth due to a hypoplastic heart condition.

“Here is to the year that will not break me. Here is to the year I rise higher than the storm. Here is to the year I reclaim everything that was taken from me.”

“I have been taught to get up when the world wants me to fall, to fight when my heart is breaking, to show no mercy when I have been wronged, to survive even when it feels impossible.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.