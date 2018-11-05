It’s time to hit rewind and head back to the 90s as yesteryear Bollywood icons Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik head to Dubai.

The singers will perform at the Dubai World Trade Centre on November 16 with the show themed around Bollywood romance from the 90s — think Aashiqui, Beta, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and 1942 A Love Story.

Aside from solo sets, the duo will also perform some of their hit songs together including Chura Ke Dil Mera from Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hain from Saajan, Pardesi Pardesi from Raja Hindustani, among others.

Tickets start at Dh75 and are available online.