Kubbra Sait Image Credit: Supplied

Actress Kubbra Sait feels people should stop whining about the lockdown, and says it’s not in your control so “just chill out”.

“Stop whining about the lockdown, it makes no sense. It is not in your control. So please stop whining, it is not going to change if you whine a little more or little less today so just chill out,” Sait said during a candid virtual chat with Kusha Kapila in the show ‘Go Fun Yourself’.

The actress further said: “I think, let us just accept what’s happening right now. I know it is an old cliche, but it works especially in the times that we are in right now.”