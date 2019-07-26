The actress stars in the new Zee5 web series as a student counsellor

Actress Kubbra Sait, who is playing a pivotal role in the upcoming youth-oriented web series ‘Rejctx’, says that the language of parenting has to be upgraded to understand the mindset of youngsters.

Sait is playing a student counsellor on the show.

As the show addresses teen problems, asked what kind of problems she faced while growing up, Sait said “I think when I was growing up, for me, the only way to show rebelling is to bunk classes for no reason actually. Today’s rebellions are different. They are into drugs.... Today’s challenges are identified with sexuality. I think today’s challenges have a lot to do with parenting of the past as well.

“If parents are not evolving with their children, they really would not be able to understand the internal problems that children are going through. Children will live in suppression. That will make them depressed and they will remain misunderstood by the elders,” shared the ‘Sacred Games’ actress.

Created by Goldie Behl, ‘Rejctx’ features Sumeet Vyas, Masi Wali, Anisha Victor, Ayush Khurana, among others.

“It is important to understand that youngsters rebel because they are trying to tell us something,” Sait added.