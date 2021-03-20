Indian Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput (L) and Kriti Sanon in a file photo. Image Credit: AFP

Kriti Sanon has finally broken her silence on why she chose to remain quiet in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year, which snowballed into a media circus that continues even today.

The Bollywood actress, who was rumoured to have dated the late actor around the time they filmed ‘Raabta’ together in 2017, chose to step away from the spotlight following Rajput’s alleged suicide, even as people reportedly used his death to claim their five minutes of fame in the media.

Speaking to Times of India, Sanon spoke of using her social media to display her grief over his death and why she chose to limit it to just that.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in Raabta Image Credit: Supplied

“At one point, there was so much noise around that I didn’t want to be a part of it. It reached a point where people stopped being sensitive, and there was too much negativity around. I didn’t want to be a part of that negativity,” Sanon told the Indian daily. “I knew what I felt about the situation and I wanted to keep that to myself. I didn’t feel the need to talk to anyone about anything that I was feeling. Also, what you want to say, you can always say it on social media. You can write and express yourself instead of talking out loud.”

Rajput’s tragic demise had many players from Bollywood weighing in, including Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman, who blamed nepotism, drug cartels and insiders for causing the actor’s death. Suman even demanded India’s Central Bureau of Investigation lead the probe into the actor’s death.

In the same interview, Sanon called 2020 “the worst year of my life. I would just delete the year had it been in my hands,” she said, adding that it took a toll on her emotionally and physically. The ‘Heropanti’ star tested positive for COVID-19 in December and had to self-isolate while battling the deadly virus.

“The toughest part of it was quarantining for 14 days in one room. It gets to you a lot more. I was fortunately at home when I tested positive. Thankfully, I had finished my film’s schedule and I didn’t fall ill in the middle of the shoot,” she revealed.

The actress says she was lucky because her parents, who were visiting last year, ended up staying with her through the lockdown and helped her battle the loneliness of being at home alone.

Kriti Sanon Image Credit: AFP

Using her time in lockdown and her quarantine effectively, Sanon started journaling as well, describing it as a “gratitude journal”.

She added: “I realised that I wasn’t enjoying that too much, so from January 1, I started a five-year journal to scribble whatever I want. It is a daily thing, where at the end of the day, I just take out two minutes and write whatever happened throughout the day, or I pen down my thoughts through that day. It will be interesting to look back next year and read what happened last year on a particular day. It’s a nice way to record your memories.”

Sanon has a promising 2021 ahead of her, having recently joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming mythological movie ‘Adipurush’, which also features Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Sunny Singh.