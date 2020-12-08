Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has reportedly tested COVID-19 positive after she returned from a film shoot in Chandigarh, according to news reports.
Sanon was filming with actor Rajkummar Rao and had returned to Mumbai on December 6, but the actress is yet to confirm the news on her social media sites.
Earlier this week, actor Varun Dhawan had informed his fans that he had tested positive for COVID-19 too, joining the likes of Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Malaika Arora who had also battled the virus successfully.
Dhawan’s colleague Neetu Kapoor had also contracted the virus and is now in Mumbai. The two were shooting for director Raj Mehta’s upcoming film ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ in Chandigarh too.