The wait for episode 3 of Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 is now over as the producer has shared a fun promo welcoming his "two new guests", Akshay Kumar and Samantha Prabhu on the exclusive "Koffee couch".
"Heart of gold and a dash of sexy & bold - my two new guests on the Koffee couch are bringing the heat this Thursday in an all-new episode of HotstarSpecials..." wrote Karan on Twitter.
The promo revealed both Akshay and Samantha making a grand entry at the sets with Akshay sweeping the 'Pushpa: The Rise' actor off her feet and carrying her in his arms. This led to Karan joking that Akshay was "carrying the number one female star on your number one shoulders".
The next few minutes in the clip were filled with fun banter between the host and his two elite guests. When Karan prompted to speak on Samantha and her marriage, the latter interrupted Karan and said, "You are the reason for unhappy marriages" as Karan mouthed "Oh God".
KJo questions Kumar on what he would do if Chris Rock made a joke about Tina (Akshay's wife, Twinkle Khanna). Here, he made reference to the legendary altercation between Hollywood star Will Smith and actor-comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards this year. ‘’ I would pay for his funeral’’.
The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' producer urged Samantha to reveal the names of any "two Bollywood hunks" she would invite if she ever had to host a bachelorette party for her best friends. Samantha's instant reply, without any hesitation, was "Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh".
The season is airing on Disney+ Hotstar brings new features like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and the classic rapid fire.