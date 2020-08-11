Bollywood actress Kiara Advani will have a cameo in the upcoming web series ‘Masaba Masaba’ on Netflix.
She will play an actress who calls fashion designer Masaba to dress her up for an event.
‘Masaba Masaba’ follows the journey of celebrity fashion designer Masaba Gupta, as she navigates through love, life, career, family and friendships. Her actress mother Neena Gupta will play a crucial role in the series.
“Ashvini told me the concept when she was developing the show, I thought it was very unique, so when she asked if I would do a fun cameo I was more than happy as I get to play a self obsessed version of myself, it’s like doing a spoof on yourself. Masaba is a super chilled out girl and I can’t wait to watch the series,” said Advani in a statement.
Written and directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi’s Viniyard Films, the series is designed to be fun and quirky,
It’s scheduled to release on Netflix this month.