Kiara Advani, who made her debut in Telugu cinema with ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ last year, bagged the Best Find of Year honour at the Zee Cine Awards Telugu for her performance.
A day after the ceremony, Advani posted a heartfelt note on social media.
“A big thank you to all the South [Indian] fans who voted for me. I am dedicating this one to you. No amount of words will be enough to you how grateful I am for all the love you will have showered me with, for your support and instant acceptance. You all make me want to work harder and be the best version of myself,” she wrote.
She said ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’, which also featured superstar Mahesh Babu, will always be her “memorable film”.
“Thanks Mahesh sir and Namrata for bringing me into this industry, my director Koratala Siva Garu for believing in me to play Vasumathi... This is honestly the most motivating start to 2019 and I promise to entertain you the best of my capabilities,” Advani added.
In 2019, Advani was also seen Netflix’s anthology ‘Lust Stories’.
She is currently shooting for her upcoming film ‘Good News’.