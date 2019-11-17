Filmmaker Karan Johar with pop singer Katy Perry at a party hosted by him for her at his residence. Image Credit: IANS

American singer Katy Perry thanked Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar for the “warm welcome” and a grand party he hosted at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Johar’s soiree was attended by stars Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Kunal Kemmu and many others.

The ‘Roar’ singer was in India to perform at a music festival on Saturday night. Perry exchanged hugs and handshakes with people from the Indian film fraternity including Kiara Advani and Neha Dhupia, among others.

On Sunday, she posted a picture of her hugging Johar on her Instagram story and wrote: “Thanks for the warm welcome.”

Perry also shared a glamorous picture from the party with “Bollywood babes” Arora, Bhatt, Johar, Aishwarya and Fernandez.

Perry’s recent trip to India came after a long gap of seven years. Apart from the party, the singer toured the streets of Mumbai and shared pictures on social media.