Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat in ‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’ Image Credit: instagram.com/isakaif

Budding actress Isabelle Kaif on Thursday shared the first look of her upcoming film ‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’ with actor Pulkit Samrat, and social media could not stop noticing how much she resembles her sister, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif.

“Namaste - Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat [We will meet soon]. So excited to share with you guys the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed,” Isabelle posted on Instagram along with photos in which she and Samrat are seen in black and golden traditional outfits.

Netizens couldn’t stop comparing her to her sister Katrina. One commented: “Wow! Looking good. Just like your sister.”

Another wrote: “Ditto Katrina.”

‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’ is being billed as an entertainer with an underlying message on social harmony. It will have Pulkit essaying the role of a Delhi boy, Aman, with Isabelle playing the role of Noor, who hails from Agra.

“Isabelle has brought fresh energy on the set. She’s extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. She has left me mesmerised,” Samrat said.

The duo recently shot a song for the film — ‘Ban Piya’ — that was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song features Samrat and Isabelle with 400 background dancers.

Isabelle and Katrina Kaif.

“The song is a mix of a Jagrata and dandiya dance and the leading couple has done justice to it. I know Pulkit is a fantastic dancer, but Isabelle surprised me as she is new, but she learned the steps with ease. The two rehearsed for several days, and the romance and the chemistry that comes across on the screen is perfect,” Acharya said.