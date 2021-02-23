Katrina Kaif’s sister will put on her dancing shoes for movie ‘Time To Dance’

Isabelle Kaif in the poster for 'Time To Dance' Image Credit: instagram.com/isakaif

Isabelle Kaif, the sister of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, will put her best foot forward in debut film ‘Time To Dance’, also starring actor Sooraj Pancholi. Their movie will release on March 12 and the posters show Isabelle and her co-star as professional dancers competing in a talent hunt.

“Time to break free. Time to let the moves take over. #TimeToDance releasing on 12th March 2021,” wrote Isabelle as she revealed a poster where she is seen wearing a glittering maroon outfit and heels.

Produced by Lizelle D’Souza, the wife of choreographer Remo D’Souza, the dance film is directed by Stanley Menino D’Costa.

Over the years, Isabelle has shown interest in following her famous sister Katrina’s footsteps. They live together in Mumbai and are often spotted taking vacations together.

‘Time To Dance’ isn’t Isabelle’s sole Bollywood project. She is currently working on ‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’ with Salman Khan’s friend Pulkit Samrat. In the drama, Isabelle plays Noor, a young woman from Agra.

“Isabelle is talented and hardworking. We have just started shooting for the film. She is very motivating because she does so much hard work that sometimes I feel that what I am doing in the film? I am very excited to pair with her because I am getting a chance to work with fresh talent. I hope we make a good film,” said Samrat in an interview with IANS.

While ‘Time To Dance’ is now billed as Isabelle’s Bollywood debut this March, there were reports that ‘Kwatha’ starring Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was going to be her first Bollywood film. The two had even begun shooting in Manipur in 2019 for the film in which Sharma played an Indian army officer. Its current status is unknown.

Katrina continues to remain friends with her alleged ex-boyfriend and colleague Khan, who seems to be a fan of her younger sister.

In December 2020. Khan took to his social media to talk up Isabelle’s music video ‘Mashallah’.