Iconic Hindi song was from the 1994 film ‘Mohra’

Actress Katrina Kaif gave fans a sneak peek into the making of the song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ from upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Kaif posted a photograph of herself along with actor Akshay Kumar. In the image, the two are drenched and have their hair rolled up in towels.

She captioned it: “Singing in the rain.”

‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’, an iconic Hindi song from the 1994 film ‘Mohra’, featured Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

‘Sooryavanshi’ is the fourth film from Rohit Shetty’s cop drama universe in which Kumar plays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-led 2018 film ‘Simmba’.