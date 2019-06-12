Actress Katrina Kaif has a film genre she stays away from.

“Horror. I’m too scared, it scares me. I don’t want to be scared,” said Kaif during a recent interview with a streaming platform.

But the actress has some ‘go-to’ movies.

“Julia Roberts, Meg Ryan, Hugh Grant movies can really get you out of a bad mood. ‘Sleepless in Seattle’, ‘Pretty Woman’, ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ — there’s an innocent, pure, joyous quality about those films,” she said, adding that TV series ‘Gossip Girl’ is her guilty pleasure.

She also said she is a big fan of “classic cinema, with my spectacle and the songs and the drama”.

Is there a film that made her want to be an actor?

“Yes, but it was an English film. ‘Gone with the Wind,’” she said. “‘Gone with the Wind’ and MGM musicals like ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ and ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ — this kind of show-girl performance, you know, razzmatazz, that’s the kind of films I grew up on. Everything, ‘White Christmas’ — you know, Bing Crosby, I just found everything very ideal and dreamy and perfect.”

That made her want to act?

“Yeah, but that for me honestly was also kind of also the way I came into cinema. With that kind of aspect of larger-than-life films, songs, grand, grandiose, scale, glamour spectacle,” the actress said.

Now, she is looking forward to the prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’.

“I think it has Naomi Watts in it. ‘Girls’, I don’t know if they’re up for another season but I absolutely loved the show,” she added.