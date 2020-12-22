Bollywood star Katrina Kaif on Tuesday posted a video talking about her mum’s new charity initiative, emphasising the right to education.
In the Instagram video, Kaif urged everyone to contribute towards creating classrooms.
“So proud to present to you all the school built from the ground up by my mom and her charity. Since 2015, Mountain View School in Madurai has actively been working to provide quality English medium education to lesser privileged children. They currently teach 200 students, have classrooms up to grade four and need to add 14 more,” Kaif captioned the video.
“Let us do our bit so that more and more children can fulfil their dreams. Considering the tough times we are in, it is even more important to be there for one another,” she added.
Kaif has extended a helping hand to a school in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, that has actively been working towards educating children, especially girls, since 2015.
The school is in need of 14 more rooms, which include 10 classrooms that will take the school to standard eight, besides a teachers’ room, a computer lab, a science lab and a library.
The actress will join hands with Relief Projects India and Mountain View School to work towards an increased level of education for children of the village community and a higher level of awareness on issues such as female infanticide and foeticide, and the importance of the girl child.