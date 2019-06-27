Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday announced that actors Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will star in Dharma Productions’ ‘Dostana 2’, a sequel to the 2008 film ‘Dostana’.

“The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for ‘Dostana 2’, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!” Johar tweeted.

An excited D’Cunha tweeted: “Extremely thrilled to announce my first film ‘Dostana 2’ with the supremely talented Kartik, Janhvi and a suitable boy who shall be revealed soon!”

‘Dostana’ was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The film featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra.

The story revolved around two men who pretend to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Both fall in love with the same girl.

Details related to ‘Dostana 2’ are still under wraps.

TAB 190627 Kartik Aaryan-1561622399420
Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan seen outside a gym in Mumbai's Juhu, on May 26, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS
TAB 190627 Janhvi Kapoor-1561622396917
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor attends the first edition of Grazia Millennial Awards, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI6_20_2019_000065B) Image Credit: PTI
View gallery as list