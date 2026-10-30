GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla: Court denies bail to 3 in Rs 39.2m fund case

Legal troubles deepen for Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla as bail denied in fund case

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kartik Aaryan in a still from his upcoming film ‘Naagzilla’, alongside a portrait of the actor. A Mumbai court has rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of three production executives accused of allegedly misappropriating Rs 39.2 million earmarked for the film, co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.
Kartik Aaryan in a still from his upcoming film ‘Naagzilla’, alongside a portrait of the actor. A Mumbai court has rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of three production executives accused of allegedly misappropriating Rs 39.2 million earmarked for the film, co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.
X/IMDB

Dubai: A Mumbai sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of three film production executives accused of allegedly misappropriating Rs 39.2 million allocated for the making of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Naagzilla, produced by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Additional Sessions Judge M Mohiuddin, sitting at the Dindoshi court, observed on Wednesday that prima facie material indicated the accused's involvement in the alleged offense. The court also said custodial interrogation was necessary for a detailed investigation, according to PTI.

The accused are Kuldeep Singh Champawat, 47, a consultant and signing authority; Mahipal Karan Rathore, 42, a service provider and executive producer; and Shivkumar Tiwari, 45, a line producer.

The case follows a complaint by Tukaram Mahadev Sawant, an accountant with Mahaveer Jain Films Pvt Ltd, led by Mahaveer Jain and his wife, Neetu Jain.

How the alleged misappropriation took place

Mahaveer Jain Films entered into an agreement with Dharma Productions Pvt Ltd on October 30 last year to produce Naagzilla with a total budget of Rs 825 million.

According to the complaint, Champawat approached Mahaveer Jain to oversee the film's production and recommended his relative Rathore, who was subsequently appointed as a service provider. Tiwari was engaged as line producer to coordinate vendors supplying vehicles, makeup services and junior artistes.

The prosecution alleged that the three executives colluded to bypass the company's standard operating procedures and incurred unaccounted expenditure of Rs 39,276,308 without submitting the required bills and vouchers.

The complaint further alleged that a vendor's bill was inflated from Rs 85,000 to Rs 130,000. It also claimed that the accused paid Rs 45,000 to a firm named ANM Global despite it allegedly providing no services to the film.

The accused were also alleged to have cleared more than Rs 150,000 in fabricated bills prepared in coordination with a production assistant.

The investigating officer told the court that the accused allegedly collected commissions and mobile phones from vendors in exchange for awarding contracts and clearing bills.

All about Naagzilla

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and written by Gautam Mehra, Naagzilla features Kartik Aaryan as an ichchadhari naag, or shapeshifting serpent.

Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Neetu M Jain produced the film under the banners of Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. Marijke deSouza and Divyansh Jain are the co-producers.

Naagzilla is scheduled to release in cinemas in 2027.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan share Best Actor: why it jars

Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan share Best Actor: why it jars

4m read
President Droupadi Murmu presents Best Actor in a Leading Role award to Actor Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, in Kevadia on Tuesday.

Kartik Aaryan speechless after National Award win

2m read
Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, recognising his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

Anant Nag: Phalke Award; Mammootty, Kartik, Yami win

2m read
Karan Johar's next film is on India's spymaster RN Kao

Karan Johar's next film is on India's spymaster RN Kao

4m read