The team of Kartik Aryan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer upcoming movie ‘Dostana 2’ wrapped the second schedule of the shoot and ringed in Christmas on the set.

Aaryan took to Twitter to announce the wrap of the second schedule and also to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

“#MerryChristmas From the team of #Dostana2 Wrap for the second schedule for all of us in 2019,” he tweeted along with a collage of four pictures with the team.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, ‘Dostana 2’ is a sequel to 2008 film, which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham.

Aaryan also hopped on to Instagram to re-post a video of the shoot wrap plus Christmas celebration with the whole team.

The forthcoming romantic comedy helmed by Collin D’Cunha will have the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor and Kapoor in the pivotal role.