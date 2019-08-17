Actor Kartik Aaryan seen shooting of his upcoming film in Mumbai's Bandra, on May 12, 2019. Image Credit: IANS

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been feted with a customised postal stamp by the Lucknow post office.

The actor is currently in Lucknow shooting for his upcoming film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, and the honour was given to him by the Director of Postal Services, Lucknow headquarter region, Krishna Kumar Yadav.

“We wanted to give Kartik something he will always remember. What could be more special than him being a part of the stamp collection? It’s a new initiative we have taken,” Yadav said.