Sharing a stunning throwback picture of herself, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday reminisced about her trip to a beach.
The ‘Jab We Met’ actress took to Instagram to share the glowing selfie.
“Reality called, so I hung up,” she wrote in the caption and expressed her desire to revisit a beach with the hashtag, “#TakeMeBackToTheBeach.”
The picture features the 39-year-old actor slaying the no make-up look in a breezy printed multicoloured beach outfit.
Last week, the ‘Good Newwz’ star had announced that she is expecting a second child with her star husband Saif Ali Khan. They already have a three and a half year old son, Taimur. Saif also has two children, Sara and Ibrahim, from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh.