Actors play an important part in everyone’s life, and so it is important to set right examples for people, says Kareena Kapoor Khan, citing how she did the same when she continued with her work throughout her pregnancy and even after delivering her child.

She believes it is her individuality that sets her apart.

“As actors, we are considered role models and it is necessary on our part to set the right examples for people. I’m someone who has always lived from the heart. I did not want to do things because everyone else was doing them,” she stated. “If I am comfortable working in a certain way, then I do so with all my conviction. I have always followed what I believe in and it is my individuality which sets me apart. Everything I have in life, I have wanted it for a long time and I have worked very hard for it.”

The actress embraced motherhood with the birth of her son Taimur with husband Saif Ali Khan in December 2016. The 37-year-old actress, who made her acting debut in 2000 with Refugee, has many successful films over her career including Jab We Met, Yuva, Omkara and Udta Punjab. After becoming a mother, she was seen in Veere Di Wedding earlier this year.

The actress believes in embracing every part of her life with confidence and gusto.

“I believe in what I do and I have always spoken my mind. I do my own thing. The fact that I was working throughout my pregnancy and that I continue to work even after having a child, should inspire a lot more women to find that balance between their personal and professional lives. It’s all a part of the journey that has made me who I am and brought me where I am right now,” she saud.

Kapoor Khan, who loves to be active, also believes that feeling good from within is vital to living a happy, successful and balanced life.

“I play diverse roles in my life — mother, sister, daughter, wife and an actor. I believe in giving 100 per cent to all my roles, whether personal or professional,” she added.

So is there anyone who inspires her in her life?

“There are so many people in the industry who inspire me. My sister and my mother have always been my major source of inspiration. I enjoy seeing everyone’s work and learn as much as I can from them,” said the daughter of veteran actors Babita and Randhir Kapoor, and sister of Karisma Kapoor.

“I’ve never taken my success or failure too seriously. If the movie is a success, then great. If it is not, that’s also fine. I love my job. I feel the idea of doing something what we love is more important than our success or failure, and for me that’s acting,” she said.