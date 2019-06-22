Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of dance reality show "Dance India Dance" in Mumbai, on May 30, 2019. Image Credit: IANS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will join creative forces with her ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Talaash’ co-star Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, inspired by Paramount Pictures’ Tom Hanks-starrer ‘Forrest Gump’.

Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions are producing the film, directed by Advait Chandan of ‘Secret Superstar’ fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni. The film will release on Christmas 2020.

Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, said in a statement: “For every cinephile out there, the must watch list of films would be incomplete without the mention of ‘Forrest Gump’. To be able to adapt the classic for Indian audiences is a long-cherished dream for many of us. Knowing Aamir’s burning passion for this subject for many years, he is the perfect partner to bring to life this dream.”