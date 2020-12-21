Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to pen her first book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible,’ which is being described as a comprehensive guide to pregnancy.
The book is scheduled to come out next year.
Kapoor Khan made the announcement on her son Taimur Ali Khan’s fourth birthday on December 20.
“Today is the perfect day to announce my book — Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I’ll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can’t wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021,” she wrote in Instagram.
Kapoor Khan is married to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The two, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. She gave birth to their first born, Taimur, in 2016.
She is currently expecting her second baby with Ali Khan and often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.
The duo had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.