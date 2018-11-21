Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is making her debut as a radio show presenter, has revealed that people advised her againt getting married as it would end her career.
Kapoor Khan, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, launched What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan on Ishq 104.8 FM on Tuesday in Mumbai.
When asked what she wants as a woman, she said: “I have always been someone who wanted to follow her heart. When I was getting married people told me that don’t get married because your career will end after that. No producer will take you in his films and you will not get any work.
“But after marriage, I have been working so much that sometimes, I say I don’t want to work too much.”
The 38-year-old actress said she has awalys been a person who has done things her way.
“I wouldn’t listen to what people had to say. I am doing more work than earlier, I would like to continue and I hope that I will always follow my heart,” she said.
What made the Veere Di Wedding star venture into radio?
“When Ishq 104.8 FM came to me for a show, I was also surprised because I have never explored radio in my life. So, I was very nervous but when I heard the concept of the show and the show, I realised that this is the perfect time for me to dive into something like this.”
Kapoor Khan added that it’s high time women should speak out.
“Its an unknown territory but I think it’s a territory that we need to speak about and it’s a topic that we need to address. I am glad that Ishq 104.8 FM think that I was perfect for it because I have been opinionated all my life,” she said.
The Jab We Met actress said she would love to know the reaction of people.
“I am here to talk about women and I am here because I am a proud woman,” she said.
Kapoor Khan’s step-daughter Sara Ali Khan appeared in the latest episode of talk show Koffee With Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.
Talking about her appearance in the show, Kapoor Khan said: “I am sure that it’s definitely the best episode because Sara and Saif are deadly combination of beauty and brains which is quite rare in this industry.”