Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan with designers Gauri and Nainika. Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan brought down the curtains of Lakme Fashion Week winter-festive 2019 on Sunday as she walked the ramp for designer duo Gauri and Nainika.

Donning a matte black, layered gown, the actress looked a vision in black as she strutted on the ramp amid a grand set which looked no less than a castle.

Models walked the ramp wearing occasion wears that were partly inspired by the Victorian era, shimmery evening gowns, jumpsuits, skirts and dresses in solid colours like powder blue, black, brown and green. Floral motifs, 3D floral embellishments, frills and sequins dominated the collection. There was a strong hint of a shine, shimmer and botanical-inspired embroideries.

The rubber boots which the designer paired with almost all the outfits were definitely a hit.

“Walking each season again feels very special. Thanks to Lakme I’m getting a chance to strut for the best of the best. This feels more special because of Gauri and Nainika. We embody the power of women. The freedom of what women want, whether it’s [about] being married, wanting to work, wanting to make your voice heard,” said Kapoor Khan.

Explaining the collection, Gauri said that her collection is “super feminine and glamorous”. She said the line-up was inspired by #FreeYourLips — Lakme’s beauty statement from the season.

“It’s all about lightness and fluidity and freedom to live on your own terms. It’s about freedom of expression! You think of a woman that is empowered and that is who the theme #FreeYourLips is inspired from, said Gauri.