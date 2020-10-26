Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday celebrated 13 years of her Shahid Kapoor co-starrer romantic-drama ‘Jab We Met’ and shared a throwback picture from the film sets.
The picture features Kapoor Khan, her co-star and the director of the film, Imtiaz Ali. The snap is from the shooting of the hit number ‘Nagada Nagada Baja’ from the film in which Kapoor is seen dressed in a black kurta, while the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a pastel-shaded traditional attire.
Looking back at the picture, Kapoor Khan captioned the post as, “Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai. [I feel that in life, what a person wants in real, in actuality, the person gets it.] #13YearsOfJabWeMet#ShreeAshtavinayakCineVision”
Celebrity followers including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and more than 38 thousand fans liked the post, with many dropping red heart emojis to celebrate 13 years of the film.
Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Jab We Met’ tells the story of a feisty Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon (Kapoor Khan), who is sent off track when she bumps into a depressed Mumbai businessman, Aditya Kashyap (Kapoor) on an overnight train to Delhi. Eventually, Geet misses her train because of Aditya who then accompanies her for the journey and falls in love with her.