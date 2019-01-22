Indian Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan attends the launch of 104.8 FM Radio Ishq's upcoming show 'What Women Want' in Mumbai on November 20, 2018. / AFP / - Image Credit: AFP

‘Good News’, which will reunite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar on the big screen after four years, will now hit the screens on September 6, filmmaker Karan Johar announced on Monday.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 19.

“‘Good News’ releases on September 6, 2019,” Johar tweeted.

He had teased Twitter users about the announcement an hour before making it.

“You may have to wait for some #GoodNews! Der aaye durust aaye,” he wrote.

Apart from Kapoor Khan and Kumar, who last co-starred in ‘Gabbar Is Back’, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

‘Good News’ is said to be a family dramedy in which Kumar and Kapoor Khan are playing a married couple who are trying for a baby.

The two actors have also starred together in films such as ‘Ajnabee’, ‘Kambakkht Ishq’, ‘Tashan’, ‘Aitraaz’ and ‘Bewafaa’ in the past.

Dosanjh and Advani are playing the role of a Punjabi married couple trying for a baby as well.

The film, directed by Raj Mehta, is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Indian Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar takes part in a promotional event in Mumbai on May 1, 2018. / AFP / - Image Credit: AFP
