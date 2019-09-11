The director and the streaming site first worked together for ‘Lust Stories’ in 2018

Streaming giant Netflix has inked a multi-year exclusive deal with filmmaker Karan Johar’s digital content company Dharmatic Entertainment to create a broad range of new fiction and non-fiction series and films for Netflix members.

“I’m super excited about the projects we already have in development and the limitless possibilities ahead. To create universal stories from India that the world discovers is an incredible and unprecedented opportunity,” Johar said on Wednesday.

Netflix and Johar first worked together in 2018 for ‘Lust Stories’. He is also involved on two upcoming Netflix films — as a director on ‘Ghost Stories’ and ‘Guilty’ produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.

“Johar and Dharmatic Entertainment will have all the creative freedom and support they need to create pioneering dramas and unscripted series — as well as films — for our members all over the world,” said Bela Bajaria, Vice President, International Originals, Netflix.

“We’re excited about the immense storytelling possibilities ahead. With Netflix as the new storytelling home for Dharmatic Entertainment, I have the highest hopes for what we can do together,” said Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions.