Inspired by his twins Yash and Roohi, Bollywood movie mogul Karan Johar has penned his thoughts on parenting multiple children in a children’s book format.
Entitled ‘The Big Thoughts of Little Luv’, Johar will chronicle his journey as a single parent and his principles while raising them.
“The picture book tells the story of twins Luv and Kusha as they try to understand gender and the ways in which we treat boys and girls differently,” tweeted Johar, while announcing his second prose project. Three years ago, he had released his insightful autobiography ‘Unusitable Boy’.
While the announcement was slammed by his perennial foe and colleague Kangana Ranaut — who famously labelled him as the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ in Bollywood — Johar’s fans were more embracing.
The filmmaker — after the death of film industry outsider Sushant Singh Rajput — is not the most popular figure in entertainment these days. Fans of Rajput seems to have placed their wrath on Johar, who’s known to promote children of big stars and producers.
But Johar marches forward. He also thanked his friend and author Twinkle Khanna for helping him release his new book.
“Am excited to share something special with all of you....my first picture book for kids ... #thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV! Coming soon!!!! Thank you @twinklerkhanna for putting me in touch with the wonderful @chikisarkar! The picture book will be published by @juggernaut.in”.”