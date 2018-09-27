Karan Johar has shared a rare, memorable frame, which he has called the “biggest blockbuster ever”, featuring him along with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

“The biggest blockbuster ever,” Johar captioned the image posted on his Instagram account, which has all the stars devoid of their glamorous avatars.

While Bhatt and Johar are seen hugging Shah Rukh, who is at the centre of the photograph, Kapoor held on to Padukone and Singh.

On the work front, Johar is busy with his various ongoing productions, including Simmba with Singh and Sara Ali Khan, and Kalank with Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia and Varun Dhawan.

He is also producing Brahmastra, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Bhatt and Kapoor.

He is also gearing up for his next directorial venture Takht with Singh, Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.