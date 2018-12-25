Newlyweds Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath hosted their second wedding reception for friends from the entertainment industry in Mumbai on Monday evening. The party, held at the JW Marriott in Juhu, was decked up with the couple’s signature ‘KG’ logo.
While Sharma wore a classic black silk bandhgala jacket with resham thread embroidery, Chatrath looked stunning in a shimmery lehenga.
The evening was attended by movie stars and several sportspeople. Celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manoj Bajpayee, Rekha, and Karan Johar marked their presence at the function.
Apart from them, Saina Nehwal, Annu Malik, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Raju Srivastava, Harbhajan Singh, Warina Hussain, Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel, Neha Pendse, Manjari Phadnis, Johny Lever, Krishna Abhishek, Kashmira Shah, Kailash Kher, Raveena Tandon, Boney Kapoor, Bappil Lahiri, Guru Randhwa, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vicky Kaushal and Sham Kaushal were spotted at the wedding reception.
Also present at the wedding were Sharma’s friends from the television industry, including Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.
Sharma tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Chatrath on December 12 in Jalandhar, Punjab. The two exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in attendance.