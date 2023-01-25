Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter and her first tweet was about ‘Emergency’, her upcoming movie that she’s also is directing.
Ranaut took to Twitter to announce the completion of filming for the movie based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and .
She also shared a behind-the-scenes video of her film in which one can see different departments of the film unit. The film, which will now enter the post-production stage, has set October 20 as its release date.
The video features table reading sessions with the team, the storyboarding, moodboards, location hunting, the production hustle-bustle and Ranaut brainstorming with her team and fellow actor Anupam Kher.