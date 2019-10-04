Image Credit:

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has revealed details of the gruesome acid attack she fell victim to at age 23.

Chandel, who is Ranaut’s official spokesperson, posted a photograph of her childhood and then revealed that she had been attacked soon after that picture was clicked. Following the attack, Chandel had to undergo 54 surgeries, she revealed. Reportedly, Chandel was attacked by a boy whose proposal she had rebuffed.

“...The guy whose proposal I refused threw one litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously, my little sister [Ranaut] was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what?” she tweeted.

Rangoli Chandel Image Credit: Twitter

“Lot of people feeling sorry about the fact that I lost my beauty, honestly when your organs melt before your eyes beauty is the last thing you care about, even after 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years doctors couldn’t reconstruct my ear. I had lost one eye had a retina transplant, doctors took skin patches from all over my body and grafted my one breast which was severely damaged, during breast feeding Prithu [son Prithvi Raj] I felt many complications [sic],” she wrote.

“Even now I can’t stretch my neck sometime itching in grafted skin is so bad that I wish I was dead... shockingly acid victims numbers are very high in India, the culprit was out on bail within few weeks, it was too painful to see him roam around freely...” she added.

Chandel thanked her sister Ranaut and husband for their immense support through her ordeal.

“I wanted to know everything but my sister helped me disassociate from all this, it was harming my recovery process and now my husband and my son are my priority,” she added.

Chandel also appealed for death sentence for acid attackers.