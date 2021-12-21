Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Dhaakad’, which was slated to release on April 8, 2022, will now arrive in theatres in May next year.
According to a source, the makers have decided to change the release date as many projects are lined up for release in April. However, an official announcement about the release date has yet to drop.
Big movies set to release that month include Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ and ‘KGF Chapter 2’.
Talking about the film, Ranaut had earlier said the film will be path-breaking project for her career.
“‘Dhaakad’ is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film,” she said earlier.
Mounted on a huge scale, the film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai. It is a high octane spy thriller that also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta along with a slew of other actors.