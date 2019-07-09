Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut at the song launch of her upcoming film "Judgemental Hai Kya" in Mumbai, on July 7, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actress Kangana Ranaut has said that the fundamental quality of any religion was to empower and not disempower an individual. She was reacting on Zaira Wasim’s decision to quit acting.

Ranaut was interacting with the media at the launch of the song ‘Wakhra Swag’ from her forthcoming film ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’ in Mumbai on Sunday. Her co-star Rajkummar Rao, producer Ekta Kapoor, writer Kanika Dhillon, choreographer Bosco Martis and director Prakash Kovelamudi were also present at the event.

Wasim, of ‘Dangal’ fame, last month took to the social media to announce her “disassociation from the field of acting” as it “consistently interfered with her imaan, and her relationship with her religion was threatened”.

Asked about her views on the Kashmiri actress’ decision to quit art, Ranaut said: “I think any religion should empower you and it should make you independent and confident. It should make your life fulfilling and if you think that your life is already fulfilling, then there is plenty of work to do around you.”

“People should try and help their family and friends. There are so many things to do, so we should try and fulfil the environment around us,” she added.

About her film ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’, she said: “I think we have made this film very sensibly without compromising on the art quotient, so I think people who cry about being an artiste and being insensitive are just people who do not know how to handle their craft. I feel you can be considerate yet you can give artistically sophisticated films.”