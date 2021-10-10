Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: Instagram/KanganaRanaut

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut, who has a penchant for taking potshots at her colleagues and wading into controversies, has done it again.

This time around, the ‘Thalaivii’ star has indirectly called out Shah Rukh Khan and the manner in which he conducted himself after his son got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following a drug bust on a cruise.

She posted a telling trivia about Asia’s biggest star Jackie Chan -- whose popularity rivals Khan -- and his reaction when he faced a similar personal crisis in 2014. When Chan’s son was arrested and jailed for a drug offense in China, the actor publicly claimed he was “ashamed” and “sad” about his son’s behaviour

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ranaut -- whose account has been blocked by Twitter following her hate speech -- shared a collage of Chan and his son along with an image of his son being taken by the cops.

“Jackie Chan officially apologised when his son was arrested in a drug case in 2014! He said ‘I’m ashamed of son’s act, this is my failure and I will not intervene to protect him’ and after this his son was jailed for 6 months and also apologised”,” wrote Ranaut. Her final nail came in the form of the hashtag JustSaying.

It’s not the first time that Ranaut has commented on the celebrity reactions to Aryan Khan’s arrest. As soon as Khan’s friend and Ranaut’s alleged ex-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan threw his weight behind Aryan Khan and urged him to remain strong, Ranaut called him out.

“Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aryan Khan’s defence... We make mistakes but we mustn’t glorify them... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions... Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It’s good not to gossip about someone when they are vulnerable but it’s criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong,” she reminded everyone.

Aryan Khan, who was arrested by NCB following a drug bust, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days and is now in Arthur Jail. His bail applications were rejected with NCB claiming that Aryan’s custody is crucial link to their investigations to the drug trade. So far, NCB has arrested 20 involved in drug trade.