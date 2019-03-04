Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor during a trailer launch of their film Bombay Velvet in Mumbai, India, Monday, April 27, 2015. The film is scheduled for release on May 15, 2015. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Image Credit: AP

Kangana Ranaut has slammed actor Ranbir Kapoor for not taking a stand on the country’s politics and other issues.

Ranaut was interacting with the media at the success party of ‘Manikarnika — The Queen of Jhansi’ along with co-star Ankita Lokhande on March 3.

When asked if she planned to join politics or to participate in an election campaign, Ranaut said: “I don’t have any intention to join politics or an election campaign of a political party. Many people feel that I want to enter politics but that’s not true. There are few actors in our industry like Ranbir Kapoor where he has been seen talking in an interview that ‘We have regular supply of water and electricity at my home so, why should I comment about politics?’ But I feel because of this country’s people you are living in your luxurious home and you are travelling in your Mercedes so, how can you talk like that? This is irresponsible behaviour and I am not that kind of person.”

In a 2018 interview, Kapoor was asked why he shied away from making political statements.

The actor replied that he doesn’t follow politics since it makes no difference to his life. He added that since he lives a luxurious life and has complete access to basic needs like water and electricity, he was fairly satisfied.

Ranaut said that if expressing her opinion about a certain issue ruins her film career, she is okay with it.

“If talking about politics can hamper my career then let it be. I also have regular supply of water and electricity at my home but that doesn’t mean that I will not talk about other issues. This has to change and the media should change that,” said the actress.

“I feel you shouldn’t distance yourself from issues of the country. In a democracy, you should speak about how the government has performed and also speak about your political inclination as a youth of this country. You cannot say why should I talk about politics when I get all the facilities. I don’t understand why they think of their career so much that they don’t have anything to do with their own country?”

On the film front, Ranaut will be next seen in ‘Mental Hai Kyaa?’ opposite Rajkummar Rao, set to release in May.

She will also share screenspace with Punjabi singer Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s ‘Panga’.