The ‘Thalaivii’ star has been roped in to play the revered Hindu mythological figure

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who’s riding high after being praised for her turn in her new biopic ‘Thalaivvi’, is all set to play the titular role in the mythological saga “Sita: The Incarnation”. According to reports, the role was first offered to Bollywood royalty Kareena Kapoor Khan, but was rejected because they couldn’t agree on her remuneration.

The casting choice was confirmed by the film’s director Alaukik Desai and Ranaut also made it official when she thanked the director for giving her this golden opportunity.

“What was a mirage, is now a clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as Sita. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology.Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief,” tweetd Desai.

Ranaut was quick to acknowledge his tweet and shared the screenshot of that tweet and wrote, “Thank you for this opportunity.

This project was being widely discussed because it triggered dialogues about how female Bollywood talents were now in a position to demand equal pay like their male peers. She reportedly asked for Rs120 million, but the actress has not confirmed these numbers.

However in a recent interview with ‘The Guardian’, Khan spoke about the changes sweeping the Bollywood landscape without addressing the issue directly.

“I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given. It’s not about being demanding, it’s about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing ... Just a few years ago, no one would talk about a man or woman actually getting equal pay in a movie. Now there are a lot of us being very vocal about it,” said Khan in that interview.

While Khan is not a part of the much-anticipated mythological saga ‘Sita: The Incarnation’, it’s definitely a win for Ranaut.

Her upcoming films including ‘Dhakaad’ and ‘Tejas’.

