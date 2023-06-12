Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, recently stirred the pot once again when she pointed the gun at a “certain actor” from the Hindi film industry when she expressed her displeasure with him being cast as Lord Ram in the upcoming film ‘Ramayana’, based on the Indian epic by the same name.

And she explained in detail issues ranging from how her voice was being suppressed earlier — which is now being empowered by social media — the fall of Bollywood and the rise of a more democratic Indian film industry.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a long note in her stories section. There were reports of Ranbir Kapoor being cast as Lord Ram in ‘Ramayana’ along with his wife Alia Bhatt, who as per media reports, has been signed on to essay the role of Sita.

Ranaut wrote, “Elaborating more on yesterday’s stories there are all kinds of menaces in the film industry but the worse is this ‘Duryodhan’ (white rat) and ‘Shakuni’ (papa jo) Jodi. They self admittedly call themselves most gossipy, jealous... and insecure, they refer to themselves as the information and broadcasting ministry of gossip in films.”

The actress, however, refrained from directly taking any names. She said the entire industry is aware of the duo’s penchant for gossip and went on to say that they were ones behind the “blind items” on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in June 2020.

She also touched upon the the fight between her and Hrithik Roshan in 2016, “Entire film industry knows this, they were the main suspects behind all fake blind items against Sushant Singh Rajput. That pushed him to die by suicide. They also spread all kinds of nasty rumours against me and forcibly played referees in mine and HR fight. Post that, their interference in my life and career has been beyond harassing. Since they are bankrupt and media has died a slow death as of now SM is the only media, now the only source of news are celebrities own accounts (sic).”

The actress said Bollywood has witnessed its "great fall" and now all film industries are coming together as a unified force in the form of Indian cinema cutting down on Bollywood’s clout.