Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday marked the birthday of her sister Rangoli Chandel with a special social media post.
The ‘Queen’ actress took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself with her sister and the “new addition” to her family, a puppy named Gappu Chandel.
“Happy birthday to my one and only,” Ranaut wrote in the caption.
“Though @rangoli_r_chandel is always happy and giggly but I know essentially deep down she is a mom, here’s another addition to her family.... friends meet Gappu Chandel,” she added.
The two sisters enjoy a close bond with each other; Chandel also doubles up as Ranaut’s manager.