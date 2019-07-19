Indian Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut poses for photographs as she attends the promotion of her upcoming Hindi film 'Judgementall Hai Kya', in Mumbai on July 12, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Kangana Ranaut says she has always been judged by people — especially in her early days in Bollywood — and that people have always propagated “crazy stories” about her.

“I have been judged, especially in my early days when I was new in the industry. Everybody used to judge me, maybe because I am from the mountains and people don’t have an idea of life in those places. People would have all sorts of crazy ideas about me,” Ranaut said.

All set for the release of her next film ‘JudgeMentall Hai Kya’, out in the UAE on July 25, the Indian National Award-winning actress says that she does not relate to the film’s title, imnsisting she is not at all judgemental about others.