At the launch of the trailer of her upcoming film ‘Dhakkad’, actress Kangana Ranaut, who is playing the protagonist in the film, said that her spy thriller will redefine the action genre for Indian cinema.
The event saw Ranaut’s entry in a chopper at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse Grounds after which the actress drove straight to PVR Icon, Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel.
“It has been a long-standing dream of mine to take up challenging parts and be part of movies that change the norm. ‘Dhaakad’ is one such film. I enjoyed playing Agent Agni who stops at nothing,” Ranaut said the the press event, adding: “‘Dhaakad’ is a genre-defining film and we’ve worked very hard to create something that lived up to the dream that we had envisioned. Agent Agni is a force of nature and embodies the strength within us and the film is a celebration of grit and power.”
The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai, and also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee among others.
Director Razneesh Ghai added: “‘Dhaakad’ being my first film will always be close to my heart. Kangana is the new brooding action hero. Her understanding of a screenplay is simply outstanding. She has aced all the intricately choreographed action sequences with perfection. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with her and watch her effortlessly pull off this demanding role. She is an acting powerhouse.”
The director also spoke about Rampal in a ‘unique avatar’ in the film. “Arjun, my brother, has brought his invaluable experience to Rudhraveer’s role. His character vibrates with an infectious energy that only an actor of his calibre could have brought to the table. He has also pushed the bar with his looks and style for ‘Dhaakad’, which will catch everyone’s attention.”
‘Dhakkad’ releases in theatre on May 20.