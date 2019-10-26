In the video, actress is seen having dinner with her sister Rangoli and crew

It’s Diwali time and actress Kangana Ranaut seems to be fully in the festive spirit. She is currently in Los Angeles to prepare for her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’, which is based on the life of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

Amidst her work schedule, Ranaut took out some time and held a little Diwali bash with the film’s team.

A few pictures and videos were posted on Ranaut’s official Instagram account, which is managed by her team.

In the video, Ranaut is seen having dinner with her sister Rangoli and the ‘Thalaivi’ team and also had a small firecracker placed on the table to celebrate Diwali.

“Diwali came early for Kangana as she preps for Thalaivi in LA,” the caption read.

Titled ‘Thalaivi’ in Tamil and ‘Jaya’ in Hindi, the film will be directed by AL Vijay, who has helmed films such as ‘Madrasapattinam’ and ‘Deiva Thirumagal’.