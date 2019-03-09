Mumbai: Actors Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shashank Arora during the launch of their upcoming web series "Made In Heaven" at Amazon Prime Video in Mumbai, on March 7, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Kalki Koechlin has established herself as an actor of merit but she feels the pressures of show business.

“Pressure to do good work is always there. The pressure of being one small pawn in such a vast sea of other chess players. You’ve got to try and make your bit count. It’s always hard,” Koechlin said.

Though she has consistently gained praise for her work in films such as ‘Margarita, With a Straw’, ‘Waiting’ and the recent ‘Gully Boy’, the actress says finding a well-written role is always a challenge.

“It’s one of my constant complaints. To find interesting characters that have layers to them is difficult. They are few and far in between. It’s an amazing feeling for an actor when you do get such roles,” she said.

Koechlin will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s latest India original ‘Made in Heaven’, created by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

The web series is directed by Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair.

Koechlin says it is a tough job for the writers to come up with a good script.

“It’s not just one narrative. You have to follow all the characters. Especially in commercial cinema, we have a tendency to have the ‘hero-heroine’ in focus. But within a more extended storyline like in this show, you get to see all the characters,” she said.

The 35-year-old actor says there are different combinations that come into play when choosing a script.

“Sometimes I’ve loved my character but not the script and even the opposite. It’s all about where you are in life and what you want to do,” Koechlin said.

She says she loved exploring the complexity of her character, Faiza Naqvi, a friend to Sobhita Dhulipala’s lead role of a wedding planner.

“I didn’t read the story, I only read my part and loved it. It was interesting how throughout the series you get a chance to see this person, through her therapy sessions she undergoes, how she’s crumbling. It was a pretty complex character to play,” the actress said.

‘Made in Heaven’ is a drama series that shows the lives of upscale modern India through the eyes of two wedding planners.

The series, which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, also stars Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shweta Tripathi, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi among others.

