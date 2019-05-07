Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan have directed the new season

Kalki Koechlin Image Credit: IANS

Actors Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey have joined the cast of the much-awaited second season of ‘Sacred Games’, which will stream on Netflix later this month.

The first look of the second season of the series, which became an audience favourite within just a week of its launch last year, came out on Monday.

“Season two is coming. Put your chattris [umbrellas] in the air. ‘Sacred Games Season 2’. Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey and Pankaj Tripathi in season 2 of ‘Sacred Games’. Please take a moment to join us in screaming hysterically,” read a post on the official Twitter page of Netflix India.

Season two, which promises a new trail of friendship, betrayal, crime, passion, and a thrilling chase through Mumbai’s underbelly, will witness Koechlin play a character called Batya, and Shorey play Shahid Khan.

Koechlin is thrilled. “Personally, I am a fan of the series, and it is super awesome to be a part of the ‘Sacred Games’ and Netflix family. Season 2 promises to be much more exciting and I cannot wait for viewers to watch me in the series,” she said in a statement.

“The digital platform is so empowering and working on this audience-favourite show has been an absolute delight. My character Shahid Khan is a complete departure from any of the roles I’ve played before, and I’m looking forward to fans across the world bingeing on the new season,” said Shorey.

The show is based on Vikram Chandra’s ‘Sacred Games’.

The second season picks up from Sartaj Singh (actor Saif Ali Khan) pursuing his relentless battle of saving the city and Ganesh Gaitonde (actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of Mumbai.

The intriguing Guruji (actor Pankaj Tripathi), introduced in season one as Gaitonde’s ‘third father’, plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the next season.

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan have directed the new season.