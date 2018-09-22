Kajol weighed in on the gender pay gap in India, saying that women-led films can’t bring in as much money as those starring male actors such as Salman Khan.

The veteran actress us currently promoting her film Helicopter Eela.

“I think that issue has to do with box office collections to a big extent and there is gender issue for sure, but if you see, not a single actress film can do Rs500 crore [Rs5 billion, Dh254 million] business the way a Salman Khan film does at the box office. Actresses over the years have been integral part in the success of a film, but after all, it’s a business,” Kajor said.

However, she said audiences are more open to female-oriented films.

“I am very grateful that today’s audience has changed and they are going to theatres to watch films like Kahaani and Raazi. People are making these films because it is now financially okay to make them and it’s all happening because of audience changing perspective,” she added.

“It’s a simple logic that if you go in a grocery shop, the owner of that shop will sell those products which have larger sale and you have to take that into consideration while making a film as well. Having said that, I am not saying that there is no gender discrimination in the industry. There is definitely gender discrimination and the pay structure has to change.”

Kajol has become picky when it comes to her film appearances after marriage. Does she miss being on a film set as often as she used to?

“I don’t miss it at all. I am happy working in one film in three years or one film in two years. I enjoy working, but I think work is just one part of your life. Other than that, you have your family which is really important,” she said.

“My kids also need me a lot. We think that once your child will grow up he or she will not need you but after our marriage also, we need our parents for their support. So, I enjoy my life and I don’t think I should work just for the heck of it,” Kajol added.

Helicopter Eela is directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The film also stars Indian National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol’s son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, the movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd. It will release in India on October 12.