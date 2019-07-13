Movie is inspired by true events and set against a hostage crisis

Actor-producer John Abraham’s love for the action genre is no secret. He will now produce and play the lead in the action film ‘Attack’.

The film is a fictional story inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis.

Written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand, ‘Attack’ will be produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan and Ajay Kapoor’s Kyta Productions and Abraham’s JA Entertainment.

“At JA Entertainment, we believe in ‘content first’. It is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience,” said Abraham.

“‘Attack’ is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre that I love! I am happy that Dheeraj and Ajay are on board this very interesting project,” he added.

The film will into production in December 2019.

“‘Attack’ is an intelligent, engaging story, which needs to be told for audiences of the younger generation. Working with John Abraham and his production banner has been a pleasure as we think alike on films. We look forward to this exciting collaboration,” said Kapoor.