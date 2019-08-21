John Abraham Image Credit: Supplied

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani is all set to return with his ‘Batla House’ star John Abraham in the period sports drama ‘1911’. He revealed that shooting for the forthcoming film will begin at the end of next year.

“‘1911’ is based on a true story. It is about a football match that took place between the Mohun Bagan Club of India and the East Yorkshire Regiment in the year 1911. It’s one of the most important events that ignited the freedom movement in India,” said Advanu, adding: “It’s a script that John Abraham and his team have been working on for the last five years. I believe Shoojit Sircar was going to direct the film but it didn’t work out between him and John, but I loved the idea and the period of the film.”

Talking about his next project as a director, Advani said: “Right now, I am committed to do ‘1911’. I am going to start writing for that film. I am making that film with John Abraham and we will start shooting of that film at the end of next year because I like to take my time by doing research and prep work and then come up with a film.”

“It’s a nationalistic and patriotic film. It triggered off things where 11 men did not realise how they were energising an entire country to take up the movement which led to freedom of India in 1947,” he added.

Mohun Bagan’s 2-1 win over East Yorkshire Regiment happened in the 1911 IFA Shield final. It was a pivotal moment for Indian football as well as an action that triggered off a surge of patriotism all over the country. The Mohun Bagan players who achieved the feat are often referred to as the Immortal Eleven.

“While doing research for the film, I discovered a moment in the story when a young boy asks Shibdas Bhaduri, who was the captain of Mohun Bagan, when we would win against the Britishers. Bhaduri tells him [the real win would be] when the British flag came down,” he said.

Advani has often collaborated with Abraham in the past. Apart from directing the actor in the recent ‘Batla House’ and the 2007 film ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’, he also produced Abraham’s 2018 release, ‘Satyameva Jayate’.